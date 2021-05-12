Frost Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT 2 AM UNTIL 8 AM THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid-30s will result in frost formation.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN…2 am until 8 am Thursday
- IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
- PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.