Frost Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT 2 AM UNTIL 8 AM THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid-30s will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, and Sullivan counties.
  • WHEN…2 am until 8 am Thursday
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
  • PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

