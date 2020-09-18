Frost Advisory Issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

…FROST ADVISORY 12:00 AM UNTIL 8:00 AM SATURDAY…

WHAT… Frost Advisory

WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, & Tompkins counties in New York along with Bradford county in Pennsylvania.

WHEN… Midnight until 8:00 AM Saturday

IMPACT… Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… The coldest temperatures are forecast across the sheltered rural valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:

…FROST ADVISORY 1:00 AM UNTIL 8:00 AM SATURDAY…

WHAT… Frost Advisory

WHERE… Tioga county

WHEN…1:00 AM until 8:00 AM

IMPACT… Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and twitter @nwsstatecollege, or on the web at weather.Gov/ctp.