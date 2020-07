The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the Heat Advisory earlier than expected from 10:18 AM through 8:00 PM Sunday for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties

Heat index values 95 to 100 degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Stick with 18 News as the 18 Storm Team will keep you updated with the latest weather alerts and hyper local forecasts.