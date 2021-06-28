Heat Advisory issued for portions of the Southern Tier Monday & Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY
- WHAT…Maximum Heat index values around or exceeding 95
- WHEN…11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY
- WHERE…Yates, Steuben and Schuyler counties
- IMPACTS… Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…HEAT ADVISORY 11 AM UNTIL 8 PM MONDAY…
- WHAT…Heat index values up to and exceeding 95°
- WHEN…11 am until 8 pm Monday
- WHERE…Yates, Steuben, & Schuyler counties
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The greatest chance for high heat index values will be in river valleys and low-lying areas.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.