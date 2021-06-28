Heat Advisory issued for portions of the Southern Tier Monday & Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Nine defendants, six of whom are from Tioga County, were arrested and charged with federal drug conspiracy and drug possession charges, conspiracy to commit money laundering and federal firearms offenses, according to Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, Kevin M. Kelly, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

The investigation included assistance from the Elmira, Owego, and Sayre Police Departments and the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.