Heat Advisory issued for the Southern Tier

The following weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 1 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8 PM THURSDAY…

WHAT… Heat index values in the mid-’90s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga (N.Y.), & Tompkins counties

WHEN… 1 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday

IMPACTS… Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.