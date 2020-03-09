High Fire Risk for the Twin Tiers Monday, March 9th

3:30 AM UPDATE

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…HIGH FIRE RISK FOR MONDAY MARCH 9TH…

WHERE… Tioga county in Pennsylvania

WHEN… Monday, March 9th.

WHAT… Low relative humidity and wind gusts 15-25 mph, combined with continually drying fuels, could make for dangerous wildfire spread danger today.

Coordination with forestry fire managers will be made this morning to determine if red flag conditions will be met.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…HIGH FIRE RISK FOR MONDAY MARCH 9TH…

WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, & Tompkins counties in New York; along with Bradford county in Pennsylvania.

WHEN… Monday, March 9th until 6:00 PM.

WHAT… Low relative humidity values of 20-25% along with occasional wind gusts of 10-15 mph will make conditions favorable for fires to spread easily.

…ANY OUTSIDE BURNING IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED…