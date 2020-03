UPDATE: The NWS has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to Bradford and Tioga (Pa) Counties. This goes into effect at 7pm tonight through 7am Thursday for Bradford County and 7pm to 10am Thursday for Tioga (Pa) county. 2-5 inches of snowfall expected. A light glazing of ice is also possible.

