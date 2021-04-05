Increased fire risk April 5th & 6th for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Special Weather Statement for Tioga & Tompkins Counties in New York for an increased fire risk on April 5th & 6th.

Fire danger increases Monday afternoon as winds gust to around 20 to 25 mph and relative humidity fall to 20 to 30 percent. The combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity will make for favorable conditions for fire ignition and fire spread Monday afternoon into the early evening.

On Tuesday, relative humidity is expected to be lower, around 15 to 25 percent, though winds will not be as gusty with peak gusts around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Use caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Tioga county in Pennsylvania.

Elevated potential for wildfire spread late Monday morning through the afternoon hours as the relative humidity dips to near 20 percent in some places, and the north-northwest wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph at times.