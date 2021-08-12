Severe Thunderstorm Watch (08/12/21)

UPDATE:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 PM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE…Tioga (NY) and Bradford (PA)
- WHEN…Until 8:00 pm this evening
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely and isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 PM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE…Tioga (PA)
- WHEN…Until 8:00 pm this evening
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely and isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.