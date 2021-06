WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jun. 13., at about 8:30 a.m., the Watkins Glen Police Department received a call about an active physical altercation in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts. Officers were dispatched to this location for the reported fight in progress.

Upon arrival, the Watkins Glen Police Department observed a male laying on the ground with a female on top of him. The male was detained and was identified as Shane Woodard, 29, of Watkins Glen.