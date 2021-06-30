Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Southern Tier

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING…
- WHERE…Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tioga, & Tompkins Counties in New York
- WHEN…Until 7 pm Wednesday evening
- PRIMARY THREATS…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely & isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
- There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms today with some storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail. Some of these storms may also generate heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding.