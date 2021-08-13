Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect (8/13/21)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 PM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE… Bradford, Tioga (Pa), Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler
- WHEN…Until 11:00 pm this evening
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely and isolated large hail events 1 to 1.5 inch in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms continue to form and intensify across the watch area, in a hot and humid environment. Storms will persist through the early evening, with a risk of hail and damaging winds in the strongest cells.