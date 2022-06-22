The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Pennsylvania

Effective Wednesday from 1:35 PM until 9:00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely and Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

Summary… Initially discrete cells should develop both along a north/south-oriented front and eventually along a secondary front shifting east from the Upper Ohio Valley. Multicell clusters will dominate with time and largely pose a threat for damaging winds.

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.