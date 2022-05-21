The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western and Central New York

Effective Saturday night to early Sunday from 6:20 PM until 1:00 AM EDT.

Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, frequent lightning possible, and isolated large hail events to ping-pong size (1.5 inches in diameter) possible

Intensifying storms are expected this afternoon as activity spreads northeast from central Pennsylvania and western New York, with a mix of damaging winds and hail expected

Summary… Storms will continue to develop east-northeastward into and across western/central New York and northwest Pennsylvania this evening with damaging winds and hail as the primary hazards. Multiple rounds of storms could affect the region through the late evening and early in the overnight.

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.