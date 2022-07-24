The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Pennsylvania and New York:

Effective Sunday from 2:30 PM until 10:00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, isolated large hail events up to 1.5 inch in diameter possible, and a tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…Severe thunderstorms will continue to develop initially from western/northern Pennsylvania into southern New York this afternoon, with a moist/unstable air mass and moderately strong winds aloft supporting a few supercells aside from well-organized thunderstorm clusters.

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.