Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY…
- WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.) & Bradford counties
- WHEN…until 8 pm Tuesday
- PRIMARY THREATS…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph likely. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible. Clusters of storms will continue to develop and intensify and generally move east-southeastward across the region through late afternoon and early evening. Although some hail is possible, damaging thunderstorm winds will be the most common hazard.
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:
- WHERE… includes Tioga County (Pa.)
