The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Pennsylvania and Central New York

Effective Sunday from 1:55 PM until 9:00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, frequent lightning possible, and isolated large hail events to ping-pong size (1.5 inches in diameter) possible

Intensifying storms are expected this afternoon as activity spreads east with a mix of damaging winds and hail expected

Summary… Storms will continue to develop along a line from western VA to central New York. These storms will move slowly eastward today. The primary threat is damaging winds.

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.