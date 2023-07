Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for counties in pink until 3 am Friday.

A front moving through tonight will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms that could produce some strong to damaging wind gust as well as heavy rain. Best timing for rainfall is from around 10 pm in Steuben & Tioga (Pa.) counties, moving east into the predawn hours Friday. With wet soils, flash flooding will be a concern where thunderstorms train.