The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Pennsylvania and Central New York

Effective Wednesday from 2:15 PM until 10:00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph are possible and scattered large hail events up to 1.0 inches in diameter are possible

Intensifying storms are expected as activity spreads E and SE with a mix of damaging winds and hail expected

Summary… Storms are initiating near and SE of Lakes Erie and Ontario and will gradually increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon. Gradually, storms may consolidate into organizing clusters with increasing potential for damaging wind gusts.

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.