Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect

The Storm Prediction Center has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2:00 AM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE… Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler counties
- WHEN…Until 2:00 AM Monday
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.