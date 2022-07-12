The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Pennsylvania and New York:

Effective Tuesday from 12:45 PM until 7:00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible, and a tornado or two possible

Summary…Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to form and move eastward, along and immediately east of a cold front. The storm environment will favor a mix of small clusters and some supercells capable of producing damaging outflow gusts and isolated large hail near 1 inch in diameter. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.