The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central and eastern New York and central and eastern Pennsylvania
- Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 105 PM until
900 PM EDT.
- Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.