1  of  2
Breaking News
Southern Tier moves to Phase Two, per Governor Arnot Mall delays reopening
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The following weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM FRIDAY …

  • WHAT… SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM
  • WHERE…INCLUDES BRADFORD AND TIOGA (N.Y.) COUNTIES
  • IMPACT… A slight risk for severe thunderstorms exists for today. Thunderstorms will form this afternoon into this evening ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, which may cause localized flooding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now