Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The following weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM FRIDAY …
- WHAT… SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM
- WHERE…INCLUDES BRADFORD AND TIOGA (N.Y.) COUNTIES
- IMPACT… A slight risk for severe thunderstorms exists for today. Thunderstorms will form this afternoon into this evening ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, which may cause localized flooding.