Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Twin Tiers
2:44 PM UPDATE: National Weather Service in State College cancels Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tioga (Pa.), Potter, Cameron & Elk counties.
____________________________________________________________________________
The following weather alert has been issued:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TUESDAY…
- WHAT… Severe thunderstorms will move southeast across the watch area this afternoon with a risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated reports of large hail.
- WHERE…Includes Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.), Tioga (Pa.) & Bradford counties
- WHEN…from 1:20 pm Tuesday through 9 pm Tuesday
- IMPACT…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
- PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS… A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.