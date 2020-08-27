Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

6:39 PM UPDATE: National Weather Service in Binghamton cancels Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Chemung, Schuyler & Steuben counties

…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THURSDAY…

… There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms today. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop, near the New York Thruway in early afternoon and then pressing southward across the rest of Central New York this afternoon, and into Northeast Pennsylvania by early evening. WHERE …Including Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga (Pa.) & Bradford counties

…until 8 pm Thursday IMPACT …Damaging winds and large hail are anticipated with the strongest storms, and a even few tornadoes will be possible in the region. Heavy rainfall may occur in the strongest storms as well, with localized flooding possible in streets and urban areas.

…Damaging winds and large hail are anticipated with the strongest storms, and a even few tornadoes will be possible in the region. Heavy rainfall may occur in the strongest storms as well, with localized flooding possible in streets and urban areas. PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS…Don’t get caught in the storm. If you find yourself in a warning area, seek shelter immediately.

Tornado Watch in effect for Tioga (N.Y. & Tompkins counties until 7 pm this evening. Click here for details.