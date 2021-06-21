Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) - Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield are investigating a burglary in Deerfield Township where $10,000 worth of spooled copper wire was stolen from storage units.

According to State Police, the units at Fitzwater Storage on Route 49 are owned by BHE GT&S (formerly Dominion Gas). State Police say this is the third occasion where a theft at this location after high-end gas industry pipe and pipe fittings were previously stolen.