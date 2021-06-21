Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 8 PM…
WHERE… Steuben and Schuyler counties in New York
A more organized round of scattered severe thunderstorms is expected this afternoon through early evening. Main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The Twin Tiers have been upgraded to an Enhance Risk, level 3 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. Storm will develop between 1-4 pm and move east through the Twin Tiers.