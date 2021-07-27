Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 PM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE…Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, & Tompkins counties in New York along with Bradford county in Pennsylvania
- WHEN…Until 6:00 pm this evening
- PRIMARY THREATS…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible & isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.