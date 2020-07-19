Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the Southern Tier

UPDATE 4:16 P.M. The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Thunderstorm WATCH to include Chemung, Schuyler, and Tompkins Counties until 7:00 this evening.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for Steuben County until 7 P.M. this evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop northwest of our area and track southeast into the Greater Syracuse area to Upper Mohawk Valley into this evening. There is a chance that an isolated

storm or two could become severe with damaging winds and large hail.

This included the cities of Hornell and Corning.

Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties still remain under a Heat Advisory