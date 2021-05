CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Vulcraft of New York, Inc. will break ground on a new $1.6 million addition to its Chemung plant to build steel modules for the company’s RediCor Modular Steel Form System product line on June 2, at 2 p.m.

Vulcraft’s “ready-to-set” RediCor modules are designed to simplify and speed up conventional concrete core construction on multi-level buildings.