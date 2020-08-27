Tornado Watch Issued for portions of the Twin Tiers
6:39 PM UPDATE: National Weather Service in State College cancels Tornado Watch for Tompkins & Tioga (N.Y.) counties
________________________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Bradford & Tioga (Pa.) counties until 8 pm this evening. Click here for details.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
The following weather alert has been issued:
…TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY…
- WHAT… There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms today. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop, near the New York Thruway in early afternoon and then pressing southward across the rest of Central New York this afternoon, and into Northeast Pennsylvania by early evening.
- WHERE…Including Tioga (N.Y.) & Tompkins counties
- WHEN…until 7 pm Thursday
- IMPACT…Damaging winds and large hail are anticipated with the strongest storms, and a even few tornadoes will be possible in the region. Heavy rainfall may occur in the strongest storms as well, with localized flooding possible in streets and urban areas.
- PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS…Don’t get caught in the storm. If you find yourself in a warning area, seek shelter immediately.