Weather Alert Update for Christmas Day (12/25/2020)

Here is a look at the latest Weather Alerts across the Twin Tiers for your Christmas Day!

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

… FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE SUSQUEHANNA RIVER & CHEMUNG RIVER …

Thanks to the heavy rain we saw Thursday and Thursday night, combined with the snowmelt, river levels across the Twin Tiers have increased.

The Flood Warning for the Susquehanna River near Towanda will stay in effect through Sunday afternoon. At 6:00 am Friday morning the stage was 11′; the flood stage is 16′ and moderate flooding is forecasted. It is expected to crest at 23.5′ before falling below flood stage early Sunday morning.

The Flood Warning for the Susquehanna River near Sayre/Waverly will remain in effect until Friday afternoon. At 6:00 am Friday morning the stage was 12.5′; the flood stage is 13′ and moderate flooding is forecasted. It is expected to crest at 19.5′ this evening and then fall below flood stage Monday morning.

The Flood Warning for the Susquehanna River at Owego will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon. At 6:00 am Friday morning the stage was 25.66′; the flood stage is 30′ & minor flooding is forecasted. It is expected to crest at 31.2′ this evening and then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.

The Flood Warning for the Chemung River at Chemung will remain in effect until Saturday morning. At 6:00 am Friday morning the stage was 10.27′; flood stage is 16′ and minor flooding is forecasted. It is expected to crest at 16.4′ this evening and then begin to fall below flood stage this evening.

Flood Warnings across the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

… AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS …

WHERE… Bradford County; Towanda, Troy, Sayre, Waverly, Athens

WHEN… Until 11:45 am

WHAT… At 615 am est, doppler radar and automated gages indicate that 1.5 To 3.0 Inches of rain has occurred. While less than a quarter of an inch of additional rainfall is expected, significant snowmelt is still ongoing.

IMPACT… Flooding of poor drainage areas and roadways will continue this morning, due to excessive water from snowmelt and earlier heavy rain. Turn around don’t drown.

WHERE… Tioga (N.Y.) County; Owego, Candor, Spencer, Barton

WHEN… Until 12:00 pm

WHAT… At 601 am est, doppler radar, and automated gages indicate that 1.5 And 3 inches of rain has occurred. While less than a quarter of an inch of additional rainfall is expected, the response is ongoing to the earlier heavy rain and continued significant snowmelt.

IMPACT… Flooding of poor drainage areas and roadways will continue this morning, due to excessive water from snowmelt and earlier heavy rain. Turn around don’t drown.

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Binghamton & State College has issued the following weather alerts:

… AREAL FLOOD WATCH …

WHERE… The entire Twin Tiers

WHEN… Until 12:00 pm

WHAT… Steady rain with embedded heavier showers will continue this morning and combine with rapid snowmelt to produce significant runoff.

IMPACT… The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will cause a continued threat of flash flooding this morning and also main stem river flooding today into Saturday. A broad area of 1 to 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen over a large part of the region. An additional inch of rain is possible through the rest of the morning. Numerous rivers will continue to rise above the flood stage today and remain problematic until Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Areal Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

… WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY …

WHAT… Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and a light glaze of ice.

WHERE… Steuben county

WHEN… Until 10:00 am

IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION… The greatest chance for freezing rain will be across the higher elevations. As temperatures fall below freezing untreated surfaces may become icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.