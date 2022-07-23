The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY EVENING…

WHAT…Heat index values up to 98 expected.

WHERE…Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties.

WHEN…From 1 PMto 7 PM EDT Sunday

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest heat index values will be in lower elevation and urban areas. Heat and humidity may last into Sunday, depending on the timing of expected thunderstorms. Heat Advisories may need to be extended later.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY MORNING TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY EVENING…

WHAT…Heat index values up to 95 expected.

WHERE…Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties.

WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The highest heat index values will be in lower elevation and urban areas. Heat and humidity may last into Sunday, depending on the timing of expected thunderstorms. Heat Advisories may need to be extended later.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.