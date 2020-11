Wind Advisories issued for parts of the Twin Tiers starting Sunday morning (11/15/2020)

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED.

* WHERE…YATES, SENECA, SOUTHERN CAYUGA, ONONDAGA, STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, TOMPKINS, MADISON, ONEIDA AND CORTLAND COUNTIES.

* WHEN…FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS…GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN DURING THE AFTERNOON, AND WITH A COLD FRONT BETWEEN 4 AND 7 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…SOUTH-SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 45 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED.

* WHERE…WARREN, MCKEAN, POTTER, ELK, CAMERON, CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA, SOMERSET, AND TIOGA COUNTIES.

* WHEN…FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS…GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES SUCH AS TRUCKS AND TRAILERS ESPECIALLY ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND.