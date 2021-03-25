Wind Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:

…WIND ADVISORY FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM FRIDAY…

  • WHERE… Portions of Central Pennsylvania
  • WHEN…10 am to 6 pm Friday
  • WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.Gov/wind.

The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @nwsstatecollege, or on the web at weather.Gov/ctp.

