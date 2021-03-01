Wind Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

…WIND ADVISORY FROM 1 PM MONDAY UNTIL 7 AM TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties.
  • WHEN…From 1 pm this afternoon to 7 am est Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
  • ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Winds will increase this afternoon and will be strongest this evening through tonight.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:

…WIND ADVISORY FROM 1 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph expected. Occasional peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
  • WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming, Montour, and Columbia counties.
  • WHEN…From 1 pm this afternoon to 10 am est Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.Gov/wind.

