Wind Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…WIND ADVISORY FROM 1 PM MONDAY UNTIL 7 AM TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties.
- WHEN…From 1 pm this afternoon to 7 am est Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Winds will increase this afternoon and will be strongest this evening through tonight.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:
…WIND ADVISORY FROM 1 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph expected. Occasional peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
- WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming, Montour, and Columbia counties.
- WHEN…From 1 pm this afternoon to 10 am est Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.Gov/wind.
