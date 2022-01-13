Wind Chill Advisory in effect Friday night until Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania: Bradford county. In New York: Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Broome, Yates, Chenango, Tioga, Chemung and Schuyler counties.
- WHEN…7 PM Friday to 1 PM Saturday…
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
- Additional Details.. In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills overnght, temperatures on Saturday are expected to only warm between 10 to 15 degrees and then quickly fall back to near zero overnight Sunday night. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could leads to pipes freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.