Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below Zero.
- WHERE…Portions of New York including Tompkins and Tioga Counties
- WHEN…from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday
- IMPACTS..The cold wind chill could casue frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES.