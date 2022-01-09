Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below Zero.
  • WHERE…Portions of New York including Tompkins and Tioga Counties
  • WHEN…from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday
  • IMPACTS..The cold wind chill could casue frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… 

USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.

