The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
- WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible.
- WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN: From late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation will expand from southwest to northeast across the watch area Thursday morning and likely increase in intensity by Thursday afternoon.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Maximum ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch is most likely west of a line from Clearfield to St. Mary`s to Coudersport. The gradient in snow accumulation will likely increase from southwest to northeast across the watch
area, ranging from around 4 inches in southern Centre County to 6 inches or more in parts of Tioga and Sullivan Counties.