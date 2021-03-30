Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers for Wednesday night until Thursday Evening

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 11:00 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8:00 PM THURSDAY…
- WHAT…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible.
- WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, TOMPKINS, Madison, Southern Oneida, and Cortland Counties.
- WHEN…From Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be VERY difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. Snow will likely wet and heavy and may lead to power outages.
- ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…STICK WITH THE 18 STORM TEAM AS WE CONTINUE TO UPDATE YOU ON THIS UPCOMING SYSTEM.