Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers for Wednesday night until Thursday Evening

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

…WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 11:00 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8:00 PM THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible.
  • WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, TOMPKINS, Madison, Southern Oneida, and Cortland Counties.
  • WHEN…From Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be VERY difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. Snow will likely wet and heavy and may lead to power outages.
  • ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…STICK WITH THE 18 STORM TEAM AS WE CONTINUE TO UPDATE YOU ON THIS UPCOMING SYSTEM.

