Winter Storm Watch Issued for Portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:
… WINTER STORM WATCH NOON FRIDAY UNTIL 1 AM SATURDAY …
- WHERE… Tioga County in Pennsylvania
- WHEN… Noon Friday until 1 am Saturday
- WHAT… Significant freezing rain, beginning as a brief period of sleet or snow. Around one-quarter of an inch of ice possible, after a light coating of snow or sleet.
- IMPACT… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.Gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @nwsstatecollege, or on the web at weather.Gov/ctp.