Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of the Twin Tiers Sunday night through Monday night

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR CHEMUN, TIOGA (PA.) AND BRADFORD COUNTIES.

* WHAT…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE…IN PENNSYLVANIA, BRADFORD, SUSQUEHANNA, NORTHERN WAYNE, LACKAWANNA, PIKE AND SOUTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES. IN NEW YORK, CHEMUNG, TIOGA, BROOME, DELAWARE AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

* WHEN…FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS…TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTES.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…THIS WILL BE A LONG DURATION EVENT. A FEW TO SEVERAL INCHES OF LIGHTER SNOW ARE POSSIBLE SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY. THEN FOR MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING, ADDITIONAL SNOW IS EXPECTED WHICH MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES, ALONG WITH AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE.

* WHERE…NORTHERN CLINTON, CLEARFIELD, NORTHERN CENTRE, TIOGA, AND NORTHERN LYCOMING COUNTIES.

* WHEN…FROM 3 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

* IMPACTS…TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…SNOW WILL MOVE INTO NORTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA DURING THE FIRST HALF OF SUNDAY AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY. IT IS STILL EARLY TO PINPOINT THE EXACT TRACK OF THE STORM. AT THE CURRENT TIME, THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED FURTHER SOUTH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.