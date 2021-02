Winter Storm Watch issued for Twin Tiers Monday & Tuesday

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BINGHAMTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE…NORTHERN ONEIDA, YATES, SENECA, SOUTHERN CAYUGA, ONONDAGA, STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, CHEMUNG, TOMPKINS, MADISON, SOUTHERN ONEIDA, CORTLAND, CHENANGO, OTSEGO AND TIOGA COUNTIES.

* WHEN…FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS…TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY EVENING AND TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTES.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… THE SNOW WILL COME IN MULTIPLE ROUNDS WITH A PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW MONDAY WITH STEADIER AND POSSIBLY HEAVIER SNOW LATE MONDAY EVENING INTO TUESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.