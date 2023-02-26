The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze

WHERE…In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening or Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM

EST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. locally up to 4 or 5 inches could fall across the higher terrain to the North and East of Williamsport. Southeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the ridge tops.

WHERE…Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming and Columbia Counties.

WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM EST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest precipitation rates are expected during the first half of Monday night when a few to several hour period of moderate to heavy snow is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.