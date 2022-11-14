The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

WHERE: In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 9 AM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: A wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain moves into the area Tuesday evening. The mix changes to mainly rain with pockets of freezing rain late overnight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The higher end snow and ice accumulations will across the higher elevations.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY…

WHAT: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome counties.

WHEN: From 5 PM Tuesday to 11 AM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over to a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and perhaps some lingering snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

