Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following times and counties:

From 7 PM Wednesday, February 12th until 9 AM Thursday, February 13th:

Chemung County, Steuben County, and Tioga County (N.Y.)

Mixed precipitation expected with accumulations of 1-3 inches. Higher amounts possible in higher elevations. Expected a layer of ice over surfaces. Slippery road conditions are likely.

From 7 PM Wednesday, February 12th until 12 PM Thursday, February 13th:

Schuyler County and Tompkins County.

Snow Expected with patchy freezing rain. Snow accumulations in the 2-5 inch range with a light glaze of ice accumulation.