Winter Weather Advisory for Tompkins County

The following weather alerts were issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 12:00 AM SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Tompkins and Chenango counties.

* WHEN…Until 12:00 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow squalls at times with visibility of quarter mile and gusts to 25 mph.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow amounts are expected in western portions of Chenango County, and northeastern portions of Tompkins County. This includes Otselic, McDonough, Smithville Flats, and Greene in Chenango County. This includes Groton and Dryden in Tompkins County.