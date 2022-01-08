Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation, changing to freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne Counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch.

WHERE…Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Tompkins counties

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.