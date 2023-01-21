The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM MONDAY…

WHAT… A several to 8 hour period of snow, then some lighter precipitation or light freezing rain Sunday night near and to the south of Interstate 80.

WHERE…Portions of Central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 3 AM EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches across the highest terrain near and to the Northeast of the Williamsport and Lock Haven areas.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… A 1 to 2 hour delay in the changeover to mixed precipitation Sunday evening could add another inch or so to the snowfall totals.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM MONDAY…

WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2-5 inches

WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, and Chemung counties.

WHEN…From 3 PM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to mid-30’s through the event making for heavy wet snowfall, especially in the valleys. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour could occur for a short period of time.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM MONDAY…