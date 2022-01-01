Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory…..

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…

  • WHAT…Rain will change over to freezing rain followed by sleet and snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and a light glaze of ice expected by Sunday afternoon.
  • WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins and Cortland Counties.
  • WHEN…From 1 AM Sunday to 7 PM EST Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lake effect snow showers with additional snow accumulations are expected Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

