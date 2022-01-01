Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the spring semester safety guidance for all SUNY and CUNY campuses for reopening. Officials say this will include the continuation of the student vaccine mandate as well as requiring all students regularly accessing campus to receive the COVID-19 booster for the spring semester.

According to officials additional requirements for students also include mandatory pre-testing ahead of their semester return, which will apply to all students who regularly plan to attend campuses as well. Each campus will develop and communicate an ongoing testing plan to monitor for positive cases throughout the semester.