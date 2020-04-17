Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 2 AM SATURDAY…

WHAT… Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 1200 feet elevation, and 1 to 2 inches in the valleys.

WHERE… Steuben county

WHEN… From 2 pm this afternoon to 2 am EDT Saturday

IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION… Snow amounts and road conditions will vary greatly by elevation. Snow develops this afternoon and may become heavy at times late afternoon through evening. Snow may be mixed with rain in the valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY & PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 2 AM SATURDAY…

WHAT… Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Up to 5 inches possible on the mountain tops.

WHERE… McKean, Potter, Tioga, Warren counties in Pennsylvania

IMPACTS… Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION… The snow could come down heavy for brief periods late this afternoon and evening, and reduce the visibility to around one-quarter of a mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY & PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania turnpike commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts

